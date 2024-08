LANCASTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — Another grocery store is closing in Western New York.

The Save-A-Lot on Aurora Street in Lancaster is closing its doors for good on September 7th.

The store made the announcement online, saying the appreciate the support customers have given them for 22 years. They also say they will miss being part of the community.

No word yet on why the store is closing.

Save-A-Lot is encouraging shoppers to visit its West Seneca location at the corner of French and Union roads.