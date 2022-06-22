Paws for Love therapy dogs help passengers de-stress at Buffalo airport

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Pups are spreading 'paws'itivity throughout the Buffalo Niagara International Airport this summer with the Paws for Love program.

Jake and Maya, two golden retriever therapy dogs, roam the terminals as travelers rush to their gates, find their bags and wait for take-off.

They help passengers de-stress by doing what they know best: sitting for pats, belly rubs and giving kisses.

"We see it all the time, especially with delays. Some people get very frustrated when their plane didn't take off and they're sitting there for a couple hours," one SPCA volunteer told WKBW.

Adding some fun to your Memorial Day weekend travels! 🐕🐕 https://t.co/dk1Y0YiJuo — Buffalo Airport (@BUFAirport) May 27, 2022

Jake and Maya are part of the SPCA of Erie County's Paws for Love program, helping everyday Western New Yorkers in high-stress situations by providing comfort through furry friends.

The SPCA and the Paws For Love program have long track records of supporting the WNY community.

