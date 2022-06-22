Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Paws for Love therapy dogs help passengers de-stress at Buffalo airport

Summer air travel just got a little less rough and a little more 'ruff'
Paws for Love therapy dogs at Buffalo/Niagara International Airport
WKBW
Paws for Love therapy dogs at Buffalo/Niagara International Airport
Posted at 3:38 AM, Jun 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-22 03:38:04-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Pups are spreading 'paws'itivity throughout the Buffalo Niagara International Airport this summer with the Paws for Love program.

Jake and Maya, two golden retriever therapy dogs, roam the terminals as travelers rush to their gates, find their bags and wait for take-off.

They help passengers de-stress by doing what they know best: sitting for pats, belly rubs and giving kisses.

"We see it all the time, especially with delays. Some people get very frustrated when their plane didn't take off and they're sitting there for a couple hours," one SPCA volunteer told WKBW.

Jake and Maya are part of the SPCA of Erie County's Paws for Love program, helping everyday Western New Yorkers in high-stress situations by providing comfort through furry friends.

The SPCA and the Paws For Love program have long track records of supporting the WNY community.

You can find some of their work on WKBW.com.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United