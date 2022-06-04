Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Erie County SPCA puts out 'urgent' call for volunteers

SPCA Serving Erie County
SPCA Serving Erie County
SPCA Serving Erie County
SPCA Serving Erie County
Posted at 11:31 PM, Jun 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-03 23:31:13-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County says it has an 'urgent' need for volunteers across several departments.

According to the SPCA, volunteer positions are available both working directly with the animals in its care and in more clerical roles, including the following:

  • Foster Care Department
  • Behavior Department
  • Animal Care Department
  • Surgical Suite
  • Kitten Nursery and Cat Colonies,
  • Off-Site Adoptions
  • Events
  • Humane Education
  • Facilities

Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age.

You can click here to learn more.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Buffalo-Strong-A-Community-United-480x360.jpg

Buffalo Strong: A Community United