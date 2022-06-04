Erie County SPCA puts out 'urgent' call for volunteers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The SPCA Serving Erie County says it has an 'urgent' need for volunteers across several departments.

According to the SPCA, volunteer positions are available both working directly with the animals in its care and in more clerical roles, including the following:

Foster Care Department

Behavior Department

Animal Care Department

Surgical Suite

Kitten Nursery and Cat Colonies,

Off-Site Adoptions

Events

Humane Education

Facilities

Volunteers must be at least 18 years of age.

You can click here to learn more.