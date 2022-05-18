SPCA serving Erie County reaching out to the Jefferson Avenue community with donations for people and pets

WEST SENECA, NY (WKBW-TV) — The SPCA of Serving Erie County has reached out to the community affected by the weekend tragedy in the Jefferson Avenue neighborhood. Cait Daly, President & CEO of the organization says "The SPCA's mission is to be in the community to create a more humane community for animals and people alike."

Collecting more than a thousand pounds of dog food, cat food and cat liter, the SPCA made deliveries to FeedMore WNY. Cait says "I felt compelled to reach out to the community and to let them know that as the SPCA and as a leader in this community we are here and I am here".

Vet Services Manager Shauna Greene asked SPCA employees to help with collecting people food. She says "I knew that having the grocery store closed in the Jefferson neighborhood would affect a lot of people and affect food scarcity so I wanted to help our neighbors as best we could and get together and do a food drive to get to some of the community fridges in the area."

If you want to donate you can drop off pet foods at the SPCA at 300 Harlem Road, West Seneca. Check their website for hours. Shauna says "It's what we've been doing for 150 years-we are a big part of reaching out to out community to help our community. It's not just animals it's people too."

