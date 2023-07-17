Owners of 'Tucker the dog' who helped locate escaped inmate Michael Burham to receive cash reward

WARREN, PA (WKBW) — On Tuesday the Warren County District Attorney's Office will provide a brief update on the investigation into the escape and capture of Michael Burham.

Burham was taken back into custody on Saturday, nine days after he escaped from the Warren County Jail.

In addition to an update on the investigation, Warren County Crime Stoppers will be giving Ron and Cindy Ecklund, the owners of "Tucker the Dog," a $2,000 cash reward.

Provided by CNN via WICU

Investigators said the dog was barking and the homeowners went to investigate and that's when they encountered Burham. The homeowners asked what he was doing on their property and he told the couple he was camping. The homeowners recognized Burham from media reports and called the police as he headed into the woods.

A team of state and federal law enforcement officers responded to the area immediately and Burham was taken into custody without incident.

This was the second time since May that Burham was the subject of a police manhunt.

In early May Jamestown police announced Burham was a suspect in the homicide of 34-year-old Kala Hodgkin and offered a reward for information leading to his arrest. After a manhunt that lasted about two weeks, Burham was taken into custody in Berkeley County in South Carolina. According to court documents, at the time Hodgkin was killed there was also an active arrest warrant charging Burham in connection to raping Hodgkin.

During that manhunt, Burham allegedly kidnapped two victims at gunpoint from their home in Sheffield, Pennsylvania and forced them to travel with him to South Carolina before letting them go unharmed. He was being held in the Warren County Jail to face charges in connection to that kidnapping when he escaped.