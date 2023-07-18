Owners of the dog who helped locate escaped inmate Michael Burham receive partial reward

WARREN, PA. (WKBW) — The Warren County District Attorney and Warren County Crime Stoppers provided $2,000 in cash to a Warren County couple on Tuesday for their help in catching Michael Burham who escaped from the Warren County Jail on July 6.

Rob and Cindy Ecklund said they spotted Burham on their property after they heard their dog Tucker barking at something. They then encountered Burham and asked what he was doing on their property and he said he was camping. They recognized him from media reports and called the police as he headed into the woods.

A team of state and federal law enforcement officers responded to the area immediately and Burham was taken into custody without incident.

Rob and Cindy say they have already bought Tucker some new toys, a collar, a bucket of tennis balls, and even a ribeye steak for his heroic discovery and for protecting them.

Although they received $2,000 on Tuesday from Warren County Crime Stoppers, more will be on the way. The rest of the reward money, $20,000, was posted by the U.S. Marshals and Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers and a source tells 7 News the couple will receive the full reward as promised and they deserve it.

Warren County District Attorney Rob Greene said no one else has been charged in this case but the Warren Police Department has issued a report which said they are looking into any potential involvement of inmates or jail staff in Burham's escape. Greene said he has handed over the investigation to the Warren Attorney General.