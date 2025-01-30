'Our hearts break for the families': Flight 3407 families react to DC plane crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Families in Western New York are reacting to the tragic news of a plane crash in Washington, D.C. after going 16 years without a commercial plane crash in the U.S.

The last major commercial plane crash was flight 3407 in February 2009 when a Continental Airlines flight crashed into a house as it was approaching the airport in Buffalo, New York.

The families of the 3407 victims released the following statement regarding the D.C. crash on their website:

"We are devastated to learn of the tragic mid-air collision that occurred last night between a military helicopter and American Airlines flight 5342 operated by regional carrier PSA Airline. Our hearts break for the families who are now experiencing the same unimaginable grief and loss that we have suffered since the crash of Flight 3407. No words can ease the pain of such a sudden and heartbreaking tragedy. We extend our deepest condolences to the victims, their loved ones, and all those affected. Our thoughts and prayers are with them, as well as the first responders working in the aftermath of this terrible event. As we have learned firsthand, it is crucial to allow the NTSB to conduct a thorough investigation to determine the cause of this tragedy. We hope their work will provide answers and help prevent future accidents." -Flight 3407 Families

Since then, the families of the victims have turned their grief into action, fighting for safer skies.