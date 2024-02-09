Senate passes bill to preserve safety measures fought for by families of Flight 3407

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Monday, February 12 will mark 15 years since the crash of Flight 3407 in Clarence Center.

Ahead of the annual service that will take place at the memorial site, the families of those who were lost that day received some good news about their efforts to prevent another tragedy.

The Senate Commerce Committee has passed a new FAA reauthorization bill. The bill was unanimous despite pressure from the airline industry to try to roll back some of the rules.

The legislation keeps in place the flight safety standards that the families have fought for, for more than a decade. This includes the requirement that new pilots have to get 1,500 hours of flight experience before they can get a job with a commercial airline even if they're a regional carrier. The House has passed similar legislation that also keeps the rule in place. U.S. Senator Chuck. Schumer has also been adamant that he will block any final legislation that rolls back the requirements.

The families have worked tirelessly to change the law, they celebrated safety improvements that made it into an FAA bill in 2010, but almost immediately there were efforts to undo the progress. Some of the family members have made dozens of trips to Washington D.C. over the years to meet with lawmakers, share their stories and fight against the airlines.

There has not been a single deadly American commercial airline crash since the crash of Flight 3407.

Jennifer and Summer West, who lost their husband and father Ernie West in the crash, joined 7 Voices on Friday to discuss the legislative victory.