'Our favorite event': Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game raises $625,000 for Imagine for Youth Foundation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — We're all itching to see the Buffalo Bills back out on the field at Highmark Stadium. On Sunday afternoon, they laced up their cleats to face off against each other at Sahlen Field.

"I don't want to be too biased, but this is our favorite event because we get in front of the crowd, players love it, coaches love it," said Michah Hyde, organizer of the Micah Hyde Charity Softball Game.

It's usually limited to current Bills players, but with Hyde's future up in the air, he decided to bring the safety duo back together and invite Jordan Poyer to play.

Hannah Ferrera Former Buffalo Bill Jordan Poyer came to support Micah Hyde



"It means the world, man that's my brother for life," said Hyde.

And fans loved it, packing the stands and cheering players on, helping Hyde raise money for Hyde's Imagine For Youth Foundation.

"These fans are amazing...they've taken this game to the next level, they've taken, honestly, the foundation to the next level with the recognition they've been able to show up and sell this thing out, it means the world to myself, my family in the foundation," said Hyde.

Hannah Ferrera It was a packed house at Sahlen Field Sunday afternoon



It was offense vs. defense and Josh Allen and his squad came out on top 10-9.

They were able to raise $625,000, topping last year's $400,000. Hyde says they'll also be helping support other players' foundations.