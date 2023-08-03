One year later: families continue to fight for justice for their loved ones

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The families of Kristina Perez and Atoyn Williams were emotional Thursday after having to relive the pain of what happened to their loved ones during an Erie County Court hearing.

18-year-old Jamire Woods is now facing multiple charges in connection to the deaths of Perez and Williams on August 28th, 2022. In September 2022, 18-year-old Jamire Woods was indicted on multiple charges including two counts of murder in the second degree in connection to this shooting.

"And it's not right. It's not right. They didn't do nothing and I'm mad and I'm angry," Williams' sister, Nikaya Mason, said.

The families of Perez and Williams say what happened to them changed their lives forever.

"This doesn't go away for us. This is an everyday thing for us," Perez's mother, Kathleen, said.

The families said Kristina was in town with her boyfriend, Antoyn, visiting his brother's apartment on Parker Boulevard when the shooting happened. Mason said Antoyn was a father and was there for anyone he crossed paths with.

"And he was a friend and family to anybody. Anybody that knows him can't say that he didn't help them," she said.

Kathleen said Kristina was a mother. She said she went through a lot of challenges in life but overcame it and went on to become a CNA.

"She came out hitting her stride, finally positivity in her life," Kathleen said.

Both of these families are still grieving and said this was a permanent solution. to a temporary emotion. Kathleen said she believes Woods did not act alone. She said there are still people out there and whoever is responsible needs to be off the street so families never have to go through this.

"You're that angry I don't care how you got to that place but to take someone's something from us, we aren't over that. We're not going to be over that," she said.

In January, there will be a jury trial for Woods' case. The Town of Tonawanda police said they are still investigating this shooting. Now, the families are pleading, if you know anything to reach out to the police. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for information in connection to the fatal shooting.

"But just think it could be your mother, sister, daughter or brother because there will be a next if there hasn't already been a next. There will be a next," Mason said.