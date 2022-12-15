Family of Antoyn Williams seeks answers after he was killed in August

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The family of 51-year-old Antoyn Williams, who was shot several times and killed at his home in the Town of Tonawanda last August, won’t rest until his case is solved.

Antoyn Williams's family sat down with 7 News reporter Yoselin Person Thursday, and while they’re compounding in grief, they say the fact that a person involved in his death, who they say is an ex-lover, is still out there.

“He finally had control over his house again cause they were taking over and she had four kids,” says Barbara Woods, a family member of Antoyn. “And not only the one that’s in jail that allegedly that murdered my brother, him and his girlfriend had their own bedroom in Tony’s house.”

Police say 18-year-old Jamire Woods, shot and killed Antoyn, then shot and killed Kristina Perez, Antoyn’s brother’s girlfriend then shot Antoyn’s brother, who survived.

“She used her own son, she ended my brother’s life, wounded another and ended Kristina’s life,” says Nikiya Mason, Antoyn’s sister. “And she ended her son’s life as well. And we’re not going to stop until we get everybody that’s involved.”

Antoyn leaves behind his five children and his 73-year-old mother.

“I miss you and I need you,” says his mother, Joanne Flunder. “Whatever problem occurs we will call him, and he would calm everybody down. They don’t know what they took from us.

The Town of Tonawanda Police says the case is still under investigation.

There’s a $7,500 reward being offered for information on this case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (716) 867-6161.