One year after Lockport Cave tragedy, Gov. Hochul signs bill to expand oversight

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — One year since the Lockport Cave Boat Tour overturned killing Niagara Falls hotel owner Harshad Shah and injuring many others, Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation to expand oversight and prevent future tragedies.

The new legislation closes a loophole and grants the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation regulatory authority over commercial tourism boats operating in caves.

“Following last year's tragic accident in the Lockport Caves, I championed legislation to help prevent future tragedies and protect boat passengers. By signing this legislation into law, we are ensuring that we have the necessary oversight authority to keep New Yorkers and tourists safe.” - Gov. Hochul

Earlier this week, lawmakers came together to discuss the bill after it passed the Assembly and Senate and headed to the governor's desk. 'This had to get done': Lawmakers push for Lockport Cave bill, would require annual boat inspections

Nico Santangelo — who was part of the tour group of hospitality workers on the boat — recently sat down with 7 News I-Team Reporter Ed Drantch to talk about the horrifying experience.

“The signing of this legislation now ensures a state agency clearly has oversight and responsibility for inspecting the vessels used in one of the most unique attractions along the Erie Canal, closing a gap in coverage discovered following last year’s tragic incident. I’d like to thank the Governor for championing this important bill and signing it into law so promptly. I’d also like to thank my colleague Mike Norris for co-sponsoring the bill in the Assembly and to all lawmakers who supported this bill.” - State Senator Rob Ortt

Senator Ortt said he spoke with the operator of Lockport Cave a few months ago. He said the attraction will remain closed this year and the operator hopes it will reopen next year.

