'This had to get done': Lawmakers push for Lockport Cave bill, would require annual boat inspections

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — It has been one year since the Lockport Cave Boat Tour overturned killing Niagara Falls hotel owner Harshad Shah and injuring many others.

Nico Santangelo — who was part of the tour group of hospitality workers on the boat — sat down with 7 News I-Team Reporter Ed Drantch to talk about the horrifying experience.

"It was as you with anything you would expect when an incident occurs — chaotic," Santangelo said. "And when I tell you how instantaneous it was, it went from me feeling water on my ankle to me suddenly being underwater. It was less than a second for the entire boat to flip over."

Drantch and the I-Team also obtained video from days after the incident. It shows firefighters using all their might to turn the tour boat upright.

WKBW-TV Crews had to work to hoist the overturned boat out of the water.

On Wednesday, New York State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt joined Assembly Members Mike Norris and Angelo Morinello to discuss the Lockport Cave legislation.

It would allow the State Department of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation to oversee businesses like Lockport Cave and require yearly inspections

WKBW New York State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt joined Assembly Members Mike Norris and Angelo Morinello discuss the Lockport Cave legislation.

"We recognize there was a problem. There was a problem that there was not proper oversight over these types of attractions in the state of New York," Norris said.

"It's a reminder that even things that may not appear unsafe can be unsafe," Ortt said. "This had to get done. Because clearly, we want to make sure when people are on this ride, they should have the confidence to know that there's been regular inspections and there's an agency, a state agency that has oversight."

The bill passed the Assembly and Senate last week and now awaits Governor Kathy Hochul's signature.

"Unfortunately, there was a tragic accident, but in due time, with the improper inspection of the vessel attraction, I do hope that it reopens for the betterment of our community," Norris said.

Senator Ortt said he spoke with the operator of Lockport Cave a few months ago. He said the attraction will remain closed this year and the operator hopes it will reopen next year.