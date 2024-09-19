NYSEG offering meetings with customers as questions and concerns about smart meters persist

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Throughout the summer 7 Problem Solvers has been going through your calls and emails about higher than usual NYSEG energy bills.

Most of the NYSEG customers said their bills rose after NYSEG installed smart meters at their homes.

I have been looking into this issue and have spoken to multiple customers and NYSEG representatives. NYSEG has told me that there is no correlation between the smart meters and higher bills.

But, in response to continued questions and concerns from customers about smart meters, NYSEG has scheduled four meetings to go over bills in person with customers in response to our reports.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 24



Noon - 2 p.m. — Clarence Town Hall, One Town Place, Clarence

4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. — Cheektowaga Senior Center, 3349 Broadway St., Cheektowaga

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 25



Noon - 2 p.m. — Depew Municipal, 85 Manitou St., Depew

4:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. — Alden Municipal Building, 13336 Broadway St., Alden

“We’re pleased to offer our customers the opportunity to meet with us at different locations and times to meet their needs. We know customers enjoy the convenience of being able to speak with a customer service representative in their communities, and we want to offer that and provide the experience they deserve.” - Christine Alexander, vice president of Customer Service for NYSEG and RG&E

At each of these events, customers can ask questions about their accounts and learn about resources to help manage energy costs.

In addition, NYSEG will host a public meeting specifically on smart meters at 4:30 p.m. on September 26 at the West Seneca Public Library.

NYSEG has told me that there could be many reasons for higher bills such as higher energy costs and more usage.

NYSEG President and CEO Trish Nilsen explained to me last month that rates have gone up in order to provide quality service to customers.

You can watch all of our previous reporting and find links to read more below.