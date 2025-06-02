NYSEG launches 'usage alerts' which it says can help customers manage usage, lower bills

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) and Rochester Gas and Electric (RG&E) have announced the launch of "Usage Alerts" for customers with smart meters.
According to NYSEG, three types of alerts can be sent to customers via text or email.
Abnormal Usage Alert
Will tell a customer when daily usage is 50 percent higher or 75 percent lower than the past 30-day average for three days in a row.
Threshold Alert
Customers set a monthly energy use threshold and receive an alert if that amount is exceeded.
Consumption Details Alert
Sent weekly and provides weekly energy consumption details.
NYSEG said customers can customize alert preferences by logging into their account online. The alerts are only available to customers with a smart meter. They are not available to customers with a legacy meter.
“Usage Alerts empower our customers to manage their energy consumption. It is part of our commitment to continuously improve the customer experience by providing more useful, personalized tools that make energy management easier. These alerts help identify changes in energy use and give you greater control over your monthly energy bills.”
