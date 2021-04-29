NYS loosens some restrictions on weddings and catered events

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The state also announced on May 3 the guidance for dancing among attendees at catered events, including weddings, will be aligned with neighboring states, replacing fixed dance zones for each table with social distancing and masks.

In between accommodating soon to be newlyweds, Jermey Urbanski of Marygold Manor in Cheektowaga, is trying to keep up with changing state COVID-19 guidelines.

Guidelines that most couples he assists wish would be eased. “This year they would like the rules relaxed. They would like to not have to wear the mask if everybody is vaccinated,” said Urbanski.

Governor Andrew Cuomo easing other restrictions on Wednesday, as well.

The 12:00 a.m. food and beverage service curfew will be lifted May 17 for outdoor dining and May 31 for indoor dining.

The 1:00 a.m. curfew for catered events where attendees have provided proof of vaccination status or a recent negative COVID-19 test result will be lifted May 17, the curfew for all catered events will be lifted May 31.