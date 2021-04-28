Food no longer required with alcohol purchase in NY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ordering food is no longer a requirement when you purchase alcohol in New York.

The NYS Assembly passed resolutions to end the nearly year-long executive order by Governor Andrew Cuomo, put in place last July.

"Today, the Assembly passed resolutions to repeal certain portions of a series of executive orders issued by the governor over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic," said Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie. "These executive orders were issued in order to respond to the constantly evolving health crisis. Now, as New Yorkers continue to get vaccinated, and our infection rate continues to go down, there are executive orders that are no longer applicable or necessary."

Senator Sean Ryan says, “As vaccination numbers continue to rise and case numbers continue to decline, we will continue this common-sense approach to returning New York to business as usual.”

Republican Senator Robert Ortt says, "While we are pleased that this long overdue action was finally taken by the Legislature today, there is still much more to be done -- including the immediate elimination of the completely arbitrary curfew and capacity restrictions that hurt our bars and restaurants. The Governor may have announced that his arbitrary curfew will be lifted in a few weeks, but our small businesses can’t afford to wait another day."

Governor Cuomo announced Wednesday curfew restrictions for bars and restaurants would be lifted starting May 17. On the 17, bars and restaurants with outdoor dining no longer need to adhere to the midnight curfew. On May 31, bars and restaurants with indoor dining will no longer be bound by a curfew.

This is welcome news to many business owners, like Frankie Primo's and SOHO owner Jay Mano.

"It's something to be optimistic about," he said.

Mano believes this is the first step back to normal, but says if mask wearing and capacity regulations do not change, not much will change inside the nightclubs.

"If they don't lift the 6ft social distance and masks, we're basically operating like we did last summer which means it's basically all bottle service," he said.

The state will also loosen some restrictions on weddings and catered events as well, you can find more information on that here.