New York to end bar and restaurant curfew May 17 for outdoor dining, May 31 for indoor dining

ALBANY, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced the 12:00 a.m. food and beverage service curfew will be lifted May 17 for outdoor dining and May 31 for indoor dining.

The 1:00 a.m. curfew for catered events where attendees have provided proof of vaccination status or a recent negative COVID-19 test result will be lifted May 17, the curfew for all catered events will be lifted May 31.

Catered events can also resume at residences beginning May 3 above the state's residential gathering limit. They must be staffed by a professional licensed caterer and permitted by the locality or municipality and adhere to health and safety guidance, which includes social and event gathering limits, masks, and social distancing.

The state also announced on May 3 the guidance for dancing among attendees at catered events will be aligned with neighboring states, replacing fixed dance zones for each table with social distancing and masks.

"We know the COVID positivity rate is a function of our behavior, and over the last year New Yorkers have remained disciplined and continued with the practices we know work to stop the spread of the virus," Governor Cuomo said. "Everything we've been doing is working - all the arrows are pointing in the right direction and now we're able to increase economic activity even more. Lifting these restrictions for restaurants, bars and catering companies will allow these businesses that have been devastated by the pandemic to begin to recover as we return to a new normal in a post-pandemic world. To be clear: we will only be able to maintain this progress if everyone gets the COVID vaccine. It is the weapon that will will the war and we need everyone to take it, otherwise we risk going backward."

The announcement from the governor comes after the Senate Democratic Majority announced Tuesday it would move to suspend several executive orders placed by the governor at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The executive orders the Senate Majority said it would act on include: