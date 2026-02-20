WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Williamsville nursing home that has been under recent scrutiny is facing formal state citations after health inspectors documented roof leaks, corridor obstructions and ceiling damage.

Comprehensive Rehab and Nursing Center at Williamsville received a "Statement of Deficiencies" from the New York State Department of Health following an on-site investigation completed February 5, 2026.

The inspection happened days before 7 News reported on concerns from families about roof leaks and building conditions inside the facility.

ROOF LEAKS, TARPS AND STANDING WATER DOCUMENTED

According to the state report, inspectors say the facility failed to provide a "safe, functional, sanitary and comfortable environment" for residents, staff and the public.

Investigators documented:



Receptacles and buckets collecting standing water

Drain hoses running from ceilings into containers in resident rooms

Tarps suspended from hallway ceilings

Missing and water-stained sagging ceiling tiles

In one resident bathroom, inspectors observed two drain hoses putting water into a 44-gallon receptacle containing standing water. Residents told investigators that the leaks had been ongoing for weeks.

"It has been raining in the hall ever since I got here," one resident told inspectors.

The report also cited Life Safety Code violations. The facility is now required to submit a plan to the Department of Health for approval.

WATCH: NYS cites Williamsville nursing home for roof leaks, safety violations amid ongoing concerns

NYS cites Williamsville nursing home for roof leaks, safety violations amid ongoing concerns

LAWMAKERS RESPOND

New York State Assemblymember Karen McMahon said she met this week with State Senator Jeremy Zellner, Williamsville Mayor Christine Hunt and Department of Health officials to discuss the findings.

"The noted deficiencies include leaks in the roof that have negatively impacted the health and safety of residents, and are deeply troubling," McMahon said in a statement.

She credited families for bringing concerns forward and said her office requested regular updates as corrective actions move ahead.

LEGAL TROUBLES

The state findings come as the facility faces a separate $1.3 million lawsuit filed in Erie County Supreme Court by ShiftMed, a healthcare staffing agency.

According to court documents, ShiftMed alleges that the facility failed to pay $1,333,832.80 for staffing services provided between October 2023 and July 2024. The complaint also alleges the facility billed government and third-party insurers for care provided, in part, by ShiftMed employees.

In a statement to 7 News, the attorneys representing ShiftMed said:

“As alleged, ShiftMed is dedicated to seeking fair treatment for the nurses that provide care to patients at Comprehensive Care. We are optimistic that this will get resolved, and this provider will honor its contractual obligations to pay for the nursing services that were provided.”

The lawsuit remains pending in Erie County Supreme Court.

