WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Williamsville nursing home that has recently faced concerns from family members and employees over building conditions is now at the center of a $1.3 million lawsuit.

According to a complaint filed in Erie County Supreme Court, ShiftMed, a healthcare staffing agency, alleges that Comprehensive Rehab and Nursing Center at Williamsville failed to pay more than $1.3 million dollars for staffing services provided between October 2023 and July 2024.

The lawsuit claims the invoices were never formally disputed under the contract and remain unpaid.

WATCH: Williamsville nursing home faces $1.3M lawsuit amid ongoing concerns

Attorneys for ShiftMed also allege the facility billed government and third-party insurance providers for patient care delivered, in part, by the staffing agency’s employees during that time.

Comprehensive Rehab has not responded to multiple requests for comment.

The legal action comes just days after family members described roof leaks, buckets lining hallways and rooms they say felt unusually cold while repairs were being made inside the building.

David Marshall, whose mother lives at the facility, says the lawsuit adds to his concerns.

"I don’t think I’m just speaking for my mother, I’m speaking for everyone else that can’t have a voice," Marshall said. "I’m doing everything I can to make sure something happens, and something changes."

"This is kind of something my mom would always do for us or for others," he said. "So now it’s our turn to kind of return the favor."

Industry leaders say many nursing homes across New York are operating under significant financial pressure.

"We’re at a breaking point," said Stephen Hanse, president of the New York State Health Facilities Association.

Hanse has said rising labor costs and Medicaid reimbursement pressures have created what he describes as a "perfect storm" for long-term care facilities statewide.

It is unclear whether the allegations outlined in the lawsuit are connected to broader financial strains.

The New York State Department of Health sent the following statement:

The New York State Department of Health cannot comment on matters that are or may be the subject of an ongoing investigation. The Department reviews concerns raised about health care facilities and takes appropriate action when necessary to help ensure residents receive safe care and that facilities meet applicable health and safety requirements.

The case is now pending in Erie County Supreme Court.