Family and sources claim rooms in Williamsville long-term care facility kept cold to manage roof leaks

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Family members of a resident at Comprehensive Rehab of Williamsville and multiple employees claim the facility kept rooms cold in an effort to prevent snow from melting and worsening roof leaks inside the building.

Two employees told 7 News that temperature adjustments were used while roof issues were being addressed.

The allegations also come from the family of Lauren, a woman in her 70s living with Alzheimer’s at the facility. Her mother, Norma, is 95 years old.

"If I don’t go, who will?" Norma said.

She says she visits nearly six days a week to check on her daughter.

Norma describes roof leaks, buckets lining hallways and residents sitting under blankets in rooms she says feel unusually cold.

Family and sources claim rooms in Williamsville long-term care facility kept cold to manage leaks

Lauren’s son, David Marshall, who lives in Nevada, contacted 7 News after hearing concerns from family members about the building’s condition.

"It's kind of something my mom would always do for us, or for others, so now, it's kind of our turn to return the favor," Marshall said.

He says they were told temperatures were lowered to prevent additional leaking from melting snow.

Comprehensive Rehab of Williamsville declined to comment when contacted by 7 News.

"I don't think I'm just speaking for my mother, I'm speaking for everyone else who can't have a voice, so it makes me angry that I can't be there and help out more often, but I'm doing everything I can to make sure something happens and something changes," Marshall said.

Inspection records show the facility has faced a significant federal fine in recent years and has a documented history of violations, including deficiencies tied to resident care standards.

Norma says that while her daughter receives basic care, she worries about the condition of the facility itself.

At 95, she says she will continue showing up.

Because as Alzheimer’s slowly takes her daughter’s voice, she says someone has to speak for her.