NY AG: No charges will be filed after Cheektowaga police shot and killed man in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The New York Attorney General's Office of Special Investigation (OSI) has announced that no charges will be filed after Cheektowaga police shot and killed a man in Buffalo in August.

Hugh Davis was shot and killed on August 13 on Sanders Road in Buffalo and OSI said it determined criminal charges could not be pursued.

"Upon completion of the investigation into Mr. Davis’ death, OSI has concluded that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the officer’s use of deadly physical force was justified under the law. A final Investigation Report will follow."

Cheektowaga police responded to 269 Sanders Road in Buffalo in an attempt to make an arrest in connection with a previous assault. Police said Buffalo Police Dispatchers were informed that CPD officers would be responding to the address.

According to the AG, officers announced themselves and knocked on the door and after repeated knocking, the door panel fell into the apartment. The AG said Davis lunged through the doorway with a knife and began swinging the knife at the officers. Davis then stumbled, rolled, and nearly swiped an officer as they repeatedly instructed him to drop the knife.

The AG said Davis ignored commands and an officer discharged his service weapon, shooting Davis. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene and officers recovered a large kitchen knife.

WATCH: Below is the body camera video released by Cheektowaga Police. The video contains graphic images and strong language. It may be disturbing to some viewers.