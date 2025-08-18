Cheektowaga police release body camera video after officer shot and killed man in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Cheektowaga police have released body camera video after an officer shot and killed a man in Buffalo on August 13.

Police said on August 11, officers responded to the Fairfield Inn at 4271 Genesee Street in Cheektowaga after receiving a 911 call that a hotel guest was irate and damaging property. When police arrived, the guest was gone and a hotel employee was lying on the ground unconscious.

Investigators said the guest was identified as 60-year-old Hugh Davis Jr. of Buffalo. Police attempted to locate Davis over the next two days to arrest him for assault, criminal mischief, and menacing.

On August 13, Cheektowaga police responded to 269 Sanders Road in Buffalo in an attempt to make an arrest. Police said Buffalo Police Dispatchers were informed that CPD officers would be responding to the address.

According to police, officers encountered Davis in the doorway of his apartment and he allegedly lunged at them with a large knife. He allegedly swung the knife a second time and an officer discharged their department-issued handgun to stop Davis. Police said the officer discharged three rounds in total and then called for an ambulance and began life-saving measures until being relieved by responding members of the Buffalo Fire and Police Departments. Davis was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

WATCH: Below is the full body camera video released by Cheektowaga police. The video contains graphic images and strong language. It may be disturbing to some viewers.

Body cam: Cheektowaga Police shoot and kill man who lunged with large knife

The investigation is being handled by the Buffalo Police Department and the New York Attorney General's Office.

The officers involved have been placed on paid administration leave as per department policy.

You can watch our previous report below.