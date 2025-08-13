Cheektowaga Police officers involved in shooting in City of Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Cheektowaga Police Department says officers have been involved in an incident where a 'weapon was discharged' at an apartment.

The incident happened around 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Colvin Avenue and Sanders Road.

WATCH: Maki Becker reports from the scene in North Buffalo on Wednesday afternoon

Police officers involved in shooting at apartment in Buffalo

Cheektowaga Police say they are working alongside the Buffalo Police Department and the New York Attorney General's Office to investigate.

Police say more information will be provided as it becomes available.