NTSB releases preliminary report on deadly plane crash in Town of Aurora

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Transportation Safety Board has released its preliminary report on the deadly plane crash in the Town of Aurora on December 19.

The plane, a 1979 Beechcraft A36, crashed in a small wooded area between two residences on Stewart Court. The pilot was the only person on board and was killed. He was identified as Paul S. Marsh of Lansing, Michigan.

According to the preliminary report from the NTSB, the plane departed from Capital Region International Airport (LAN) in Lansing, Michigan, on an instrument flight rules (IFR) flight plan to Westchester County Airport (HPN) in White Plains, New York. About an hour and 20 minutes into the flight while cruising at 12,500 feet the pilot declared an emergency and reported "very low power on my engine” and requested to remain as high as possible.

The NTSB said air traffic control initially directed the pilot to Buffalo Niagara International Airport (BUF) and provided vectors to Buffalo Airfield (9G0). The pilot reported that the engine was still producing power but the airplane was no longer able to maintain altitude and he did not think the plane could reach either airport.

According to the NTSB, the pilot opted for an off-airport landing and air traffic control provided vectors toward a freeway but the pilot indicated he would attempt landing in a field. The NTSB said radar contact was lost shortly after near the accident site. Witnesses near the accident site reported the plane was flying low before seeing a black plume of smoke.

"Examination of the accident site revealed that the airplane initially struck a tree trunk and came to rest approximately 40 ft beyond the impact point. A postimpact fire consumed the fuselage, cockpit, and inboard wing sections," the report says.

You can read the full report below.

