Pilot killed in single-engine plane crash in the Town of Aurora

AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The East Aurora Police Department announced one person was killed in a single-engine plane crash in the Town of Aurora on Thursday.

According to EAPD Chief Patrick Welch, the Buffalo Niagara International Airport issued an alert at 11:16 a.m. for a single-engine plane with mechanical issues. The plane, a 1979 Beechcraft A36, originated in Lansing, Michigan, and was headed to White Plains, New York.

Welch said around 11:22 a.m. East Aurora Fire Control Dispatch Center received a 911 phone call reporting a small plane crash in the area of Stewart Court. When fire crews arrived they reported a fully involved fire and worked to put out the fire.

The plane crashed in a small wooded area between two residences on Stewart Court. The pilot was the only person on board and was killed. Welch said they have not been identified at this time. No other injuries were reported.

According to public records, one of the properties belongs to Buffalo Bills offensive tackle Dion Dawkins.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have been notified and are responding to investigate.

You can watch the full press conference update below.