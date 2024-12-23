Police identify pilot killed in single-engine plane crash in the Town of Aurora

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The pilot who was killed in a single-engine plane crash in the Town of Aurora has been identified as Paul S. Marsh of Lansing, Michigan, East Aurora police announced.

According to EAPD Chief Patrick Welch, on December 19 the Buffalo Niagara International Airport issued an alert at 11:16 a.m. for a single-engine plane with mechanical issues. Welch said around 11:22 a.m. East Aurora Fire Control Dispatch Center received a 911 phone call reporting a small plane crash in the area of Stewart Court.

The plane, a 1979 Beechcraft A36, crashed in a small wooded area between two residences on Stewart Court. Marsh was the only person on board and was killed. Police said Marsh departed Lansing and was headed to White Plains, New York to visit family.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board continue to investigate the crash.

