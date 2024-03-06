'Nothing's going on': Reaction to delay of $40 million Heritage Point Project on South Aud Block at Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A bright sunny day at Canalside had people out and about enjoying the weather on Tuesday.

"I'm just trying to get out and get some sun," said Melissa Keith, who works close to Canalside and was out on a walk.

But while one of the region's top tourist destinations was a buzz with activity, you could almost hear a pin drop at the nearby site of one of the area's largest construction projects.

WKBW The construction site for the $40 million Heritage Point project sat idle on Tuesday despite spring-like weather conditions.

"Nothing's going on, so it's just halted for some reason," said Melissa.

She's talking about Heritage Point. The $40 million project is being led by Sinatra and Company, right next to Explore and More Children's Museum, on Buffalo's South Aud block.

WKBW/Sinatra and Company Renderings of the plans for Heritage Point at Canalside. The mixed-use project is expected to include 61 apartments and retail space on the first floor.

The public-private project was announced in 2018with the promise of 61 apartments along with ground-level retail space. Construction on Heritage Point broke ground in 2021, but on Tuesday, despite ideal weather, the site sat idle.

"How long is this thing going to take," said Jennifer Benson, who also works near Canalside. "This is a bit of an eyesore, a little unsafe, and certainly something that could bring in extra dollars if we could get it done quickly."

But that may not be the case.

Multiple calls from 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo to Sinatra and Company for an update on the project were not returned on Tuesday.

However, according to the Buffalo News, the financing for Heritage Point has reportedly fallen through.

Matt Connors, the Vice President of Development for Sinatra and Company, told the Buffalo News that the project is "in a temporary slowdown in construction" while the firm looks for a new lender.

WKBW Construction on the Heritage Point project is "in a temporary slowdown of construction" according to a report from the Buffalo News. Multiple calls to Sinatra and Company by 7 News for comment were not returned on Tuesday.

So when will the project be done?

Pamm Lent, a spokesperson for the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation tells 7 News that Heritage Point "will be complete in 2025, with additional details about timing expected to be provided shortly."

WKBW The construction delays surrounding Heritage Point have caught the attention of Canalside attractions including the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park. "Let's get it done. Construction is an eyesore. Traffic is impeded" says Paul J. Marzello Sr, President and CEO of the naval park.

Still, the delays have caught the attention of Canalside attractions including the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park.

"Let's get it done," said Paul J. Marzello Sr, President and CEO of the Naval and Military Park, in a text to 7 News, "Construction is an eyesore. Traffic is impeded. Out-of-town visitors are not getting a good impression of our waterfront especially when there is no sign of activity."

Visitors to Canalside who spoke with 7 News also raised concerns about the impact of the construction site on the roads and sidewalks.

WKBW Construction materials remain near the site of the Heritage Point project.

"Honestly it seems like it's unsafe for a lot of us," said Benson, "We are trying to run down here when I come to Bandits games, I go to the ice arena, you have to figure out a way to maneuver and what traffic is going what way and that makes it a little dicey"

7 News also reached out to the City of Buffalo with Benson's concerns.

"DPW is in contact with the developer to ensure their work zone signage and obstruction are properly installed," said a spokesperson for the city. "DPW has requested the developer to do daily inspections of the site whether they are on-site working or not"