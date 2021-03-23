Construction for Heritage Point on the South Aud Block at Canalside begins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Construction for Heritage Point on the South Aud Block at Canalside is now underway.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Tuesday, the $30 million project is set to be completed in the fall of 2022.

Heritage Point will include two approximately 103,000 square foot mixed-use buildings that will be up to five floors. The two buildings will be separated by an open walkway that follows a portion of the Prime Slip that historically linked the Erie Canal with Lake Erie.

The first floor will include retail and restaurants while the remaining floors will include office space and a total of 64 mixed-income residential units. Outdoor seating is also part of the plan.

Heritage Point will sit where the Buffalo Memorial Auditorium sat until it was demolished in 2009.

"Downtown Buffalo's waterfront revitalization continues to gain steam, and the Heritage Point project adds a residential component for the first time, along with retail and restaurants to attract visitors to what will be a dynamic community and destination," Governor Cuomo said. "Our ongoing investments in Western New York have helped to transform neighborhoods and economic sectors across the region, forever changing the landscape in ways few would have thought possible just a decade ago."

The developer of the project, Sinatra and Co., will receive $2 million from the Erie Canal Harbor Development Corporation for capital construction costs and $2 million loan from the Better Buffalo Fund.

"Sinatra and Co. is excited to bring this premier live, work, play project to Canalside," Sinatra & Company Real Estate LLC C.E.O. and Founder Nick Sinatra said. "We know that the significant vision and investment by ECHDC into Canalside have made it the most prominent destination for entertainment, tourism and recreation. With the growing momentum in this area, we predict this project will be a great complement to the growing private, public, tech synergy there."