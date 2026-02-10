AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Boulevard Mall in Amherst has officially closed interior access to mall walkers after 64 years of operation, marking a significant step toward the property's complete demolition.

Signs were posted on the main entrances on February 3, blocking access to the mall's interior corridors.

WKBW Signs on mall doors

Shoppers can still visit remaining stores like JCPenney and Macy's through separate entrances, but the era of walking through the mall has ended.

WATCH: 'We used to come to a lot': Boulevard Mall closes interior access ahead of demolition

I met with Amherst Town Supervisor Shawn Lavin to discuss what is next for the massive 64-acre property.

Lavin first reflected on saying goodbye to the former mall he had grown up attending.

"And it's bittersweet. Before we go any further, I'm a big fan of the Boulevard Mall. I grew up at the Boulevard Mall. It's really hard to, you know, reconcile this, but at the same time, it's important for the growth of Amherst," Lavin said.

WKBW Amherst Town Supervisor Shawn Lavin.

Benderson Development now officially owns the 64-acre property after purchasing it for $15 million from developer Doug Jemal.

Lavin tells me the new owners can begin demolition at any time.

"Benderson can start demolition whenever they choose. It's their property," Lavin said.

However, there is still a hurdle. The town plans to use eminent domain to break lease agreements with JCPenney and Firestone. JCPenney's lease extends until the year 2080.

"At the same time, the concrete contractual language is that once the eminent domain is officially complete, Benderson then has nine months to complete the complete demolition of the Boulevard Mall. So, they may start this spring. We're hoping they start this spring, but if they don't, then we have hard and fast language that once the eminent domain process is complete, then they have a timeline to finish demolition," Lavin said.

But Lavin is hoping that once that is accomplished, there could be activity at the site by this spring or summer.

"I would imagine you’ll start seeing fences go up, and you’ll start seeing more signage about the mall being officially closed," Lavin said.

WKBW Inside the main mall entrance is now boarded up.

Once demolished, plans call for creating a mixed-use property with retail, a community center, and housing. The town will purchase 13 acres of the site to resell to a developer who will build housing units.

The few remaining businesses must vacate the property. Taste of China, one of the last businesses operating at the mall, expects to close by February 26. The restaurant is relocating to Grover Cleveland Highway in Amherst.

Schen, who works at Taste of China, said the restaurant has operated at the mall for nearly 20 years.

WKBW Schen, who works at Taste of China inside mall.

"Will you miss it?" I asked. "Oh, yeah, I stayed almost 20 years," Schen said.

Forsythe told me he had to stop in Taste of China after learning they would be moving to a new location. He also reflected more on decades of memories of shopping at the Boulevard Mall.

WKBW Taste of China will be moving out of mall.

"They had the bookstores, the record stores, Spencer’s -- they had a lot of cool stores here. We used to come to a lot," Forsythe said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

