Macy's to close its store at the Boulevard Mall in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Macy's has confirmed it is closing its store at the Boulevard Mall on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst.

A Macy's spokesperson released the following statement to 7 News:

"After careful consideration, we’ve made the decision to close our Macy’s store at Boulevard. The decision allows us to focus on improving nearby Macy’s locations and invest in the stores and digital experiences where customers are choosing to shop today. Customers can continue shopping at nearby Macy’s locations as well as online and the Macy’s app."

According to the spokesperson, the decision to close was first communicated to employees at the Boulevard store and they will be supported through the transition, including transfer opportunities where available, as well as severance and support "where applicable."

No timeline for the closing was given. The Macy's store at the Walden Galleria remains open.

The future of the mall remains uncertain and has been for a few years now.

In 2019, Douglas Development purchased the majority of the mall property with plans to transform it into a town center featuring retail, restaurant and residential opportunities.

In 2023, town officials approved eminent domain as a way to speed up the development process. Later in the year, a court ruled in favor of the town in its eminent domain case involving JCPenney and the property. Before the end of 2023, the town was awarded $31 million from the state for infrastructure work for the project.

In late April/early May 2024, most stores at the mall closed as Douglas Development prepared to take over. Stores with exterior entrances, including JCPenney and Macy’s, and some of the restaurants, remained open.

In late May 2024, the Town of Amherst announced it would move forward with the next steps in the eminent domain process after JCPenney agreed to drop its challenges.

But in April 2025, Douglas Jemal from Douglas Development said his plans for redeveloping the mall were "up in the air" due to confusion surrounding the town's eminent domain proceedings.

Recently, Jemal backed out of the project and sold the property to Benderson Development. We spoke with new Amherst Town Supervisor Shawn Lavin earlier this week and one of the topics he commented on was the mall project.

“The Boulevard Mall redevelopment is taking shape, with demolition expected to begin in the spring. Costco is still planned to open in the spring as well,” Lavin said.

