AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — The Town of Amherst has a new leader for the first time in eight years, and Supervisor Shawn Lavin is already making his priorities clear: cutting red tape and helping businesses thrive.

Lavin was sworn in Saturday, surrounded by family, friends and supporters at a ceremony that marked the beginning of his term as the town's 48th supervisor.

WKBW Amherst Town Supervisor Shawn Lavin was sworn into office Saturday.

On Monday, Lavin and I sat down to discuss his new administration.

"I will yell to anybody who will listen how great Amherst is to be here. And I hope people listen," Lavin said.

The new supervisor said his top priority is making the town more efficient for companies looking to expand in Buffalo's largest suburb.

WATCH: 'We're going to be very transparent': New Amherst supervisor discusses priorities

'We're going to be very transparent': New Amherst supervisor discusses priorities

"We're going to be very transparent about what the Town of Amherst is doing," Lavin said. "I've been very clear on trying to remove some of the bureaucracy and red tape. We need to get much more efficient. We need to allow businesses to flourish and expand and grow here in Amherst.”

Lavin also plans to move forward with several legacy projects that have been stalled for years.

“The Boulevard Mall redevelopment is taking shape, with demolition expected to begin in the spring. Costco is still planned to open in the spring as well,” Lavin said.

WKBW Benderson Development has taken over the redevelopment of the Boulevard Mall.

The transformation of the former Westwood Country Club and Willowdale back property into a park is finally moving forward under Erie County's control.

Construction continues at Station 12 on Sheridan Drive, though Lavin expressed frustration with the pace of retail development there.

"We desperately want them to start putting the retail stores in that part of our community," Lavin said. "It's a great plaza, I think that's ready for commerce. But at the same time, they do pay their taxes on time. They're not violating any codes."

WKBW Station 12 construction off Sheridan Drive.

WS Development told 7 News they plan to begin opening stores by the end of this year, with major tenants like Pottery Barn.

For taxpayers, Lavin promised taxes would stay flat this year.

“What about taxes? What's going to happen with that into your next going into your next budget process?” I asked.

"Your taxes were flat this year. The whole plan is to continue to grow our base. That’s the idea. And when you grow your base, the taxes stay flat and that's what the town of Amherst hopes to do,” Lavin replied.

The supervisor acknowledged he has critics on social media but said he deliberately avoids those conversations and instead focuses on residents who come to Town Hall.

WKBW Outside Amherst Town Hall.

Lavin said he's excited to get started and pledged that his administration will work as hard as they can for all residents.

“I spent my entire summer talking to residents about the trajectory of Amherst and so many people are happy to be here," Lavin said. "They love this town. They wake up in the morning, and their streets are plowed. They call the police and they arrive.”

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.