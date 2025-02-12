'Too lose for comfort': NYS pushes for renewable energy, debate over nuclear power in North Tonawanda begins

Governor Kathy Hochul has pledged over $1 billion to address climate concerns in New York, with a goal of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2030. As part of this initiative, the state is exploring advanced nuclear energy, though the technology is still in its early stages.

In North Tonawanda, cryptocurrency mining company Digihost is considering using a small nuclear reactor to power its operations. The facility, which relies on energy-intensive processes, is seeking a sustainable and reliable power source. However, the proposal has sparked strong local opposition.

Residents near the Digihost plant have voiced concerns about noise pollution, safety risks and the handling of radioactive waste.

Mark Polito, who lives near the facility, stated, "I personally don't want it anywhere near my home. There are plenty of areas throughout Western New York that could tolerate this and it wouldn't affect people."

Deborah Gondek, a 40-year North Tonawanda resident said, "If they[Digihost] can't even manage something as simple as high noise levels and they've had three years to show that they could do that, we're really skeptical that they can manage something as complex as a micronuclear reactor. We're also concerned that this partner that they have, NANO Nuclear, given the class action lawsuits that we've seen at the SEC level."

She raised additional concerns about the project, including:



The disposal and management of radioactive waste.

The lack of approved designs for small nuclear reactors.

The level of state and federal regulations that would govern the project.

North Tonawanda Mayor Austin Tylec acknowledged the community’s concerns, particularly regarding nuclear waste security and the need for clear regulations.

“Concerns about what kind of regulations exist for micronuclear energy, what regulations for waste, safety, could the waste get in the hands of someone that might create harm,” Tylec said. We really just want to make sure that we safeguard ourselves from now and then open up a conversation about any types of new developments, alternative energy sources and if we end up having to modify our energy sources. if we end up having to modify our zoning codes again or local laws, then so be it."

The next meeting to discuss this will take place March 11.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.