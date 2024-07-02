‘Concerns are increased emissions:’ North Tonawanda neighbors worry over Digihost Plant

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Many North Tonawanda residents are concerned over the Digihost Plant running through the Sherwood Avenue neighborhood.

Deborah Gondek is a North Tonawanda resident.

She's also a chair of the NT Climate Task Force.

She is one of many neighbors who isn’t too happy with the Digihost Plant being in the area.

One major concern is the noise.

The large acoustic wall only does so much.

“It's not so much my backyard while others live a lot closer,” she says. “My concern has to do with the increased emissions that are coming from the plant.

Deborah says the bitcoin plant also releases hundreds of thousands of tons of greenhouse gas emissions a year.

“So what does that equate to? About enough power for one hundred and sixty-five thousand homes for a year,” she says. “And to put that in perspective we got about thirty-two thousand residents in North Tonawanda so that’s one of the things that frustrates me.”

Mayor Austin Tylec says he understands the concerns of his taxpayers.

That's why he wrote a proposal to the common council to create a third-party organization called “Noise Pollution Clearinghouse.”

“And they’re experts in acoustic training, updating codes, and recommending equipment,” he says.

To hire this company the mayor would need to get a budget transfer through the common council.

“The common council or at least the common council president blocked my proposal to hire this third-party agency,” Tylec says. “In addition, I spoke with Digihost and they were kind enough to say that they will reimburse the city up to $30,000. So it won’t cost taxpayers to provide this service.”

7 News reporter Yoselin Person spoke with Council President Frank DiBernardo.

