North Tonawanda homeowners rallied outside city hall about the Digihost Plant 

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Several North Tonawanda homeowners rallied together outside city hall Tuesday to voice their concern about the Digihost Plant in their neighborhood.

WKBW

They hope next week council members will vote ‘YES’ on a two-year moratorium.

If it passes this will stop any new or serviced systems like Digihost– a cryptocurrency plant.

WKBW

Digihost won’t be affected, but they will be restricted from expanding their operations.

Homeowner Mark Polito tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person he has lived in North Tonawanda for the past three years.

He says it was peaceful until Digihost broke ground.

WKBW

“My house is three-quarters of a mile from the plant and it impacts my house a lot,” he says. “And the part of it that faces where the noise is coming from you can hear noises coming through the walls.”

Other neighbors who live roughly 900 feet from the facility say the hissing sound is unbearable.

WKBW

“I've been living around there for 38 years and this noise is horrendous and it’s like nothing we’ve ever heard before from any of the other plants around,” Kevin O’Connor, a homeowner says.





WKBW

“We’re looking at this on also this larger frame on what's happening the energy grid. We have to make this transition away from fossil fuels which we have to be very careful about these big power drawing sources,” says Bridge Rauch (they/them), an environmental justice organizer of Clean Air Coalition WNY

7 News spoke with Council President Frank Dibernardo.

WKBW

“We know what we’re on the hook for. We’re on the hook for the noise coordination and enforcement so that’s why we’re going to go and look at where we’re at,” he says. “And Digihost said we’re going to go and work this out so they’re on the hook for the noise mitigation.”



Mayor Austin Tylec says they're going to hire a third-party organization called “Noise Pollution Clearinghouse,” that are experts in acoustic training and updating codes.

WKBW





“Once we have all this information of data collected that’s when we have to reevaluate our codes,” the mayor says. “And ultimately Digihost will have to take that data and understand what they need to do and hire another company to do mitigation of the noise.”

Now these taxpayers are crossing their fingers that the council will move forward with the proposed moratorium.

WKBW

“So that city officials and departments can work together to update our control ordinance, zoning codes, and other requirements for this new and highly unregulated industry,” says Deborah Gondek, chair of North Tonawanda Climate Task Force.

No representative of Digihost was at Tuesday's evening public hearing.

