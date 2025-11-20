Sweet Jenny’s 'Good Neighbor Fund' gives free ice cream to those in need

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sweet Jenny's in the Village of Williamsville is serving up more than sweet treats. The ice cream shop's "Good Neighbor Fund" is providing free ice cream to anyone facing financial hardship.

Owner Howard Cadmus said if someone can't afford ice cream or has to think twice about buying it, they'll get it for free. He believes ice cream just makes people feel better.

WKBW Owner Howard Cadmus.

"It's about creating a moment to kind of escape from things the way that you would take a pause or a deep breath," Cadmus said.

WKBW Sweet Jenny's in Williamsville.

The Good Neighbor Fund has helped laid-off workers, people on strike and most recently furloughed government employees.

"Every holiday, we open it up, either a day or two days before, to the public, and we say, if you're having trouble, like at Christmas time giving gifts, then you can come by," Cadmus said.

WKBW Serving up ice cream at Sweet Jenny's.

Sweet Jenny's has been operating its charity-based business model for 15 years. Customers can also donate to the fund, and those donations go to other community causes to help those in need.

"Help feed the homeless, we try to do locally," he said. "But also, there was a time when we tried with different schools for things that they needed. It really varies based on what the need is at that particular time."

WKBW Sign inside Sweet Jenny's.

Employee Jennifer Abra said Sweet Jenny's also offers free ice cream to all cancer survivors at any time, not just those facing financial hardship.

"It's very emotional, and not only survivors, but current patients that are coming from treatments and come right here knowing that we do this," she said.

WKBW Employee Jennifer Abra assists a customer.

Abra said something as simple as a scoop of ice cream can make a significant impact.

"There are tears and there are hugs, and I tell them to come back whenever they want," she said.

WATCH: Sweet Jenny’s 'Good Neighbor Fund' gives free ice cream to those in need

Cadmus said the Good Neighbor approach has inspired other businesses to adopt similar business models.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.