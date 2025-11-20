Our 716: How Sweet Jenny's in Williamsville is paying kindness forward

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — We love celebrating the people and places that make WNY such a unique place to live, and Sweet Jenny's in Williamsville is one known for sweetness, literally and figuratively.

They have any ice cream flavor you could want and chocolate shaped like chicken wings. They also have a comic book store upstairs.

But at the end of the day, it's all about family.

"The community, the people who come in, we share in their good times and their bad times," said Howard Cadmus, owner. "Family is the word that defines it."

This is why they have their Good Neighbor Fund, which allows those going through tough times to get ice cream for free.

"We're just really lucky, I didn't grow up with a whole lot, and now that I have the means to do it and I think it's our responsibility to do so," said Cadmus.

They have that fund year-round, but around the holidays, they say anyone who needs toys or candy or toys from upstairs can get what they need.