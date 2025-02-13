'Parents come in just at wit's end': Conversation continues on banning cell phones in schools

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — The role of cell phones in the classroom has become a hot topic and on Thursday night it will be at the center of a major discussion in East Amherst.

The state’s largest teacher’s union, New York State United Teachers (NYSUT), is hosting a conference titled “Disconnected” at Casey Middle School. The event will feature a panel of educators and mental health professionals, discussing the effects of cell phone use on students’ mental well-being and academic performance.

Governor Kathy Hochul's recent proposal to implement a state-wide bell-to-bell ban on phones in schools has drawn significant attention.

In her budget, Hochul is pushing for the restriction to be enforced in all schools, and NYSUT has come out in full support.

Experts are weighing in on the impact of cell phones on students.

Dr. Jennifer Gennuso Piwko, a local pediatrician and panelist at Thursday’s event, is particularly concerned about the mental health effects of excessive phone use.

"So many parents come in just at wit's end," Dr. Piwko said. "They know that excessive cell phone use isn't good for their kids, but they just feel powerless. They have such a hard time enforcing the rules that they think would be good for their kids."

The pediatrician highlighted the troubling rise in anxiety and depression among middle and high school students, attributing a significant portion of these issues to social media and constant connectivity.

“Kids are spending an incredible amount of time on cell phones these days,” said Dr. Piwko. “We’re definitely seeing a negative impact on mental health from cell phone use.”

Despite these concerns, the decision to ban cell phones in schools is not without its challenges. Many students rely on their phones to stay connected to family and friends, and some even use them for academic purposes.

During a conversation with me, Dr. Piwko emphasized the importance of striking a balance.

"It's a tough decision to take away cell phones from students in the classroom," said Dr. Piwko. "So many kids rely on them to be connected to their families and even use them for schoolwork. But what is the impact they might be having on their mental health?"

Dr. Piwko suggested that parents should be aware of the damaging effects cell phone use can have, particularly on middle school students.

She strongly agrees with experts who believe that high school may be a more appropriate time for students to begin managing their own phone usage.

“Access to the internet and cell phone use can be very disruptive and damaging, especially for middle school kids,” Dr. Piwko stated. “So, I agree with authorities that say high school would be a good time to start cell phone use."

While NYSUT supports the proposed bell-to-bell ban, not everyone is on board with such a sweeping change.

Dr. Michael Ginestre, Superintendent of Sweet Home Schools, expressed reservations about the plan. He wants to learn more about how the plan suggests districts would enforce it.

“I really hope we do have local control over this decision,” said Ginestre. “Right now, I am concerned that it would be an enforcement nightmare in our buildings, and that our administrators will be working around the clock on the cell phone issue.”

A letter was sent to Governor Hochul by the Erie-Niagara School Superintendents Association last month. The letter commends the governor’s vision for distraction-free learning but argues that districts should have the flexibility to “craft their own policies” around cell phone use.

The letter was signed by 17 Western New York superintendents, all of whom want more local control over this important decision.