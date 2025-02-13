New York's largest teachers union to host conference on cell phone use in school

EAST AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The state's largest teacher's union is expected to meet and talk about cell phones in school.

NYSUT is hosting its Western New York 'Disconnected' conference on February 13 at 6p.m. inside Casey Middle School in East Amherst.

The goal of the conference is to talk about how cell phones impact kids, how parents and teachers can manage student usage, and how to find a balance for new and traditional ways of learning.

This comes after the union called on Governor Hochul to put a state-wide ban on phones in school.

The governor has plans for a ban as part of her executive budget proposal.

You can sign up for the conference here.