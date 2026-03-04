'She hung up on me': Car left in Amherst resident’s driveway after ICE arrests

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sheila Robinson, who owns one of the townhouses on Burroughs Drive in the Town of Amherst, said a neighbor told her ICE agents arrested someone outside of her home on Monday and left behind a car from the person detained in her driveway.

Robinson said four SUVs of ICE agents surrounded the vehicle before agents removed the occupants.

"Four Suburbans with ICE agents, two parked in front of the car, two parked behind the car. They took the occupants out of the car, and then the ICE agent pulled the car into our private parking lot and just left," Robinson said.

Robinson said she contacted the Buffalo ICE Office for answers, but the call was not resolved.

"Did you call ICE?" I asked. "I did call the Buffalo Office of ICE, and I explained to them what happened, and she said, 'I will have you talk to somebody,'" Robinson said. "When she went to transfer me, she hung up on me, so they never called me back or reached out to talk to me."

Robinson also contacted the Amherst Police Department, but said officers had no information about the arrest.

"I also called the Amherst Police Department about it as well, and they were not aware of any type of arrest or any activity by ICE in the area, so they were not able to help us either," Robinson said.

Amherst Police told me patrols were made aware of the abandoned car, but told the resident it was their responsibility to have it towed.'

Robinson said the homeowners' association decided to have it removed.

"We just took it upon ourselves to tow it. We just felt it would be better off not on our property," Robinson said. "Then, according to the tow truck company, they'll try to reach out to the owner."

The tow cost $85, and Robinson is hoping her homeowners' association will cover it.

"It's an expense that we shouldn't have had to incur," Robinson said.

I reached out to ICE about the latest incident and have not heard back.

This is not the first time Amherst residents have witnessed an ICE operation in the area.

Video from December shows ICE and FBI agents arresting two roofers who were working at a home in Amherst.

United States Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, was asked about Nurul Amin Shah Alam on Wednesday. The Rohingya refugee was found dead in Buffalo five days after he was mistakenly taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

