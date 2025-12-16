'It's sick': Amherst homeowner says ICE, FBI arrested two roofers working on her home

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — An Amherst woman says two roofers working on her home were arrested after ICE and FBI officials swarmed the property.

Joi Patterson tells us she walked out of her home to see a handful of law enforcement agents with guns drawn and aimed at the workers on her roof. That's when she pulled out her cell phone to start filming.

Patterson says the agents wouldn't speak to her or tell her what was happening. Then, two roofers were taken into handcuffs by agents.

WATCH: ICE, FBI arrest two roofers working on Amherst home

"Seeing all of this transpire, it's sick," she said. "I don't feel safe at home."

Patterson says she reached out to 7 News to spread awareness about these raids happening in our own backyard.

We reached out to ICE Buffalo for more information and are waiting to hear back.