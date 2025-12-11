‘Safety has been prioritized as number one’: Ken-Ton implementing new pick-up & drop-off rules at two schools

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, NY (WKBW) — The Kenmore-Tonawanda School District has announced new changes to drop-off and pick-up for its middle and elementary schools to make arrival and dismissal safer for students.

This move comes following the deadly accident of a 4-year-old Jamestown girl in November, who was hit by a visiting bus outside her Jamestown school.

Ken-Ton Superintendent Sabatino Cimato says this is a reminder of how hazardous arrival and dismissal can be.

WKBW Ken-Ton Superintendent Sabatino Cimato.

“As a district, safety has been prioritized as number one,” Cimato declared. “For us as educators to not look at that and see how we could be more reflective – is there any way that we can improve our practice? I think would be malpractice.”

The Kenmore-Tonawanda school district is preparing to implement new dismissal procedures designed to improve student safety at Hoover and Franklin schools. The new procedures start on Monday. The district has worked to separate buses and cars at the schools. “We still have some major issues around arrival and dismissal, probably the two most volatile times of the day, and how do we improve it? We knew that if we did nothing, it would not improve,” explained Cimato.

WKBW Pick up outside Hoover.

Under the new system, each student will be assigned one of three dismissal categories:



Walker

Busser

Parent pick-up.

“For Hoover, all of the procedures for the buses will remain the same. Our students with certain needs, their buses will now use that loop on the elementary side of Hoover,” Cimato described. “Now we're going to be asking our parents to come through the back of the school and enter off of Sheridan Drive…there's a very long trail that we feel that we can fit many cars and make it a lot safer for our students."

But Hoover school parent Nick Scott disagrees with the changes.

“Now you have a drop-off location in an active parking lot. How is that safer than what we have right now?" Scott questioned.

WKBW Hoover School parent Nick Scott.

Scott hates the changes, saying they are not necessary. “Stupid fix to a problem that's non-existent — doesn't exist. There's no existing problem,” Scott remarked.

The parent also tells me the Hoover pickup loop, which cost $2 million, will now be underutilized for just two special needs buses.

The superintendent told reporters Wednesday that the new loop at Hoover connects right to the elementary school, hoping that would have been a “major help”, but it has not been as effective as first planned.

WKBW Hoover Middle School sign.

“To be very clear, it has been a help, but it hasn't solved everything, and we still have some major problems, especially at the Hoover complex and the Franklin complex,” Cimato replied.

At Franklin Middle, no vehicles should drop off students in front of the building. Families picking up 5th and 6th-graders must now enter the Lincoln Park parking lot during dismissal, and the lot will be closed until 2:25 pm to ensure student safety.

WKBW Dismissal at Hoover.

“To be very honest, if it doesn't work, then we'll try something else, and we have to be prepared to be reflective on that,” Cimato commented.

The superintendent admits there will be growing pains with these changes, but they will be test-piloted over the next few weeks, and he will accept feedback.