Student struck and killed by bus outside M.J. Fletcher Elementary School in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — A four-year-old child was hit and killed by a bus outside of M.J. Fletcher Elementary School in Jamestown Monday morning, according to Jamestown Police.

Officers responded to the intersection of Whitehill and Cole Avenue around 8 a.m. Monday, after receiving reports that a four-year-old girl was hit by a Panama Central School District bus.

Jamestown Police said officers performed first aid until the girl was taken to UPMC Chautauqua at WCA Hospital, where she later died.

Jamestown Public Schools released this statement Monday afternoon:

Jamestown Public Schools is mourning the loss of a student who was fatally injured in a pedestrian accident with an out-of-district bus. The student, who passed away Monday morning, was a beloved member of the Fletcher Elementary School community.



“We are heartbroken by this devastating news, and our thoughts are with the student’s family and friends,” said Dr. Kevin Whitaker, JPS Superintendent. “This is an unimaginable loss for the Fletcher community and for all of Jamestown Public Schools. The passing of a student affects us all, and our district stands ready to support our students, staff, and families in every way we can.”



“Our Fletcher family is heartbroken by this loss,” said Amanda Sischo. “She touched the lives of so many, and her absence will be felt throughout our school community. We extend our deepest sympathy to her family, friends, and all who loved her.”



JPS recognizes that this may be a difficult time for our students and staff. Fletcher Elementary School’s Crisis Intervention Team, made up of professionals trained to help with the needs of students, parents, and school personnel at difficult times such as this, will be made available to those who may need it. Additionally, our counselors are available for any student who may need or want help or any type of assistance surrounding this loss.

Jamestown Public Schools

Student struck and killed by bus outside M.J. Fletcher Elementary School in Jamestown

On Monday morning, the Panama Central School District released a statement saying a student from the Jamestown district was hit by a bus that was dropping off another student at M.J. Fletcher Elementary School. You can find the district's full statement below:

"Dear Members of the Panama Community,



It is with deep sorrow that we share news of a heartbreaking incident involving a very young student from the Jamestown City School District, who tragically passed away after being struck by one of our district’s school buses in front of a Jamestown elementary school. The bus was on the way to drop off one of our students for an out-of-district placement at the time. Neither the student on the bus nor the driver were injured. Because this remains an active police investigation, the information we are able to share is limited. At this time, it appears this was a truly tragic accident.



Our thoughts are with the student’s family, friends, and classmates, and with the entire Jamestown City School District community. We extend our heartfelt condolences and ask our Panama community to keep them in your thoughts and hold them gently during this unimaginable time of grief.



With deepest sympathy,

Emily Harvey

Superintendent"

This is an ongoing investigation by the Jamestown Police Department and the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office.