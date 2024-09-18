North Tonawanda Sweet Angels Daycare employee facing charges, daycare facing new lawsuits

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A North Tonawanda Sweet Angels Daycare employee is facing charges of child endangerment.

North Tonawanda Police Chief Keith Glass confirmed with 7 News that Savanna Huntington was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child. He says she turned herself in.

WKBW

This is the latest in a string of issues involving Sweet Angels Daycare.

Last year New York State Police arrested three employees — who worked at the Newfane facility — on charges of endangering the welfare of a child. State police said the charges stemmed from a complaint about "possible abusive treatment." The Newfane facility then shut down.

WKBW

RELATED: Third employee at Sweet Angels Daycare in Newfane charged with endangering the welfare of a child

Jon and Samantha started sending their twin boys to Sweet Angels Daycare in North Tonawanda about two years ago.

WKBW

"We really liked it there. You know, at first we didn't find out that anything was going on. We had no inkling that anything was happening until we received a CPS letter in the mail," Samantha said.

Shortly after receiving that letter in May, their time abruptly ended. The New York State Office of Children and Family Services shut down the facility for multiple violations.

Chief Glass told me at the time that his department was investigating the daycare.

Jon and Samantha say their boys endured mental and verbal abuse while there.

"And we didn't realize until after looking back, you know why he was so fearful of going to the bathroom because they were being locked in the bathroom," Samantha said.

"We're in trauma therapy with them right now every other week," Jon said.

Jon and Samantha said heard they heard the news about Huntington on Tuesday.

"Relief that it finally happened, disappointment that it took so long," Samantha said. "I'm happy that finally, you know, things are moving in the right direction. It took way too long. Longer than it should have."

Now, Jon and Samantha have filed a lawsuit against Sweet Angels as well as two other parents claiming their children suffered harm at the daycare.

RELATED: 'It angers you': Seven parents file lawsuit against Sweet Angels Daycare in Newfane

"Therapies, the anger, frustration, just everything. Yeah, it's been a rough summer," Jon said.

In the meantime, these parents fight for their boys and hope that something like this will never happen again.

"Be an advocate for your kids. I'm not going to give up until we finish the civil suit," Samantha said.

7 News did reach out to Frank LoTempio III who is representing the daycare and Huntington and said: