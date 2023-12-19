Third employee at Sweet Angels Daycare in Newfane charged with endangering the welfare of a child

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State Police announced the arrest of a third daycare employee on Tuesday, following an investigation made into a complaint filed in February 2023.

22-year-old Alexis M. Cleveley of Newfane was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

State police said the charges stem from a complaint about "possible child abuse" at Sweet Angels Daycare in Newfane.

According to police, Cleveley allegedly acted in a manner that was endangering the welfare of children under the age of 17, either verbally or physically. Cleveley was issued appearance tickets to appear in the Town of Newfane Court on December 19.

Cleveley is the third employee of the daycare that has been arrested in connection to the complaint filed in February. In September 22-year-old Victoria Stanton of Lockport was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and 66-year-old Karon Anterline of Newfane was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

In response to Cleveley's arrest, the daycare issued the following statement which said in part that it would be closing effective December 29: