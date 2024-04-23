'It angers you': Seven parents file lawsuit against Sweet Angels Daycare in Newfane

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Seven parents have each filed a lawsuit against Sweet Angels Daycare and Preschool in Newfane, claiming negligence.

Mallory Bumpers-Wojewoda and Kathy Chenez Stefanko are two of the seven parents. They both sent their daughters to the daycare. Now at four years old, they say their young girls are experiencing trauma because of what happened.

"It's very rough. It's emotional. It angers you," Bumpers-Wojewoda.

Chenez Stefanko added, "It became self harm it for like she would try tearing the skin off of her face and tearing her skin off of her arms and punching yourself in the face. that is not typical for a three, four-year-old."

WKBW

The lawsuits claim that between 2022 and 2023, the children suffered severe personal injuries as a direct result of negligence, carelessness and recklessness.

Last year, New York State Police arrested three daycare employees on charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

In September, Victoria Stanton, 22, of Lockport was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Karon Anterline, 66, of Newfane was also charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

State police say the charges stem from a complaint about "possible abusive treatment" at Sweet Angels Daycare in Newfane. Following up on the complaint, investigators concluded that the suspects used "excessive force" with children at the daycare.

WKBW

In December, New York State Police announced the arrest of a third daycare employee, following an investigation made into a complaint filed in February 2023. 22-year-old Alexis M. Cleveley of Newfane was charged with three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

State police said the charges stem from a complaint about "possible child abuse" at Sweet Angels Daycare in Newfane.

According to police, Cleveley allegedly acted in a manner that was endangering the welfare of children under the age of 17, either verbally or physically. Cleveley was issued appearance tickets to appear in the Town of Newfane Court.

"The things that happened to them. The things we were told that happened to them the things that our children showed us and still speak about. I don't wish this upon my own worst enemy," Bumpers-Wojewoda said.

Over time, both moms said they started realizing that other parents sending their children to the same daycare were experiencing the same problems. Now, months later, they're seeking justice for their children.

"I am not afraid to speak up. I'm here. My voice is loud and most importantly, my daughter's voice is louder," Bumpers-Wojewoda said.

WKBW

Frank LoTempio III, firm president of LoTempio P.C. Law Group, is representing Sweet Angels Daycare. He said he has sent a cease and desist letter to the parents making these accusations and says the claims are unjustified and at some times defamatory.

"My client has done this for over 20 years. There's a number of locations, numerous locations where they've, you know, have taken care of thousands and thousands of kids with no complaints, no problems," LoTempio said. "It seems almost again, like a witch hunt at this point in time with all these people. I mean, it's seven allegations. There hasn't been an allegation and another location and 20-some years. It's odd to us, but we're ready to defend it."