'It's like Christmas morning': Erie County takes over former Westwood Country Club property in Amherst

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — It’s been one of the most controversial topics in the Town of Amherst for more than a decade, but on Friday, a big step was taken to redevelop the former Westwood Country Club property.

A ceremonial groundbreaking was held at the site just one day after the Amherst Town Board approved a deal to allow Erie County to redevelop the property.

"As commissioner parks, honestly, it's like Christmas morning," said Troy Schinzel, commissioner, Erie County Parks, Recreation and Forestry. "We've been waiting, waiting, waiting, and it's here."

More than 170 acres of land will be transformed into a park, and they will restore a former nine-hole golf course.

"The people of Amherst should be assured they're going to have a park here,” said Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Poloncarz said it's a partnership with the county investing millions to redevelop the park at no cost to Amherst.

"There's been some critique of this project, as we know, by some making it sound like it's not costing Erie County anything," Poloncarz said. "Well, Erie County is investing more than $9 million in total with regard to this project, to ensure that we take what's just a wasteland right now.”

"It's not right for the residents,” said Dan Gagliardo, an Amherst resident and Republican candidate for Town Supervisor.

Gagliardo told me he filed a lawsuit on Friday, accusing the town and county of conducting a backroom deal, in secret, without listening to residents.

“I don't think they've went through the correct steps to see if there's anybody else that would want to make this a taxable entity, or possibly even the town taking it over as ours,” Gagliardo explained.

Two board members, who also work for the county, recused themselves from Thursday’s vote.

"We're also going to ask for an inquiry to the board of ethics of Erie County,” said Gagliardo.

"This is a last-ditch effort and now it's an election year,” said Gagliardo.

But when I asked the county executive for his reaction to the lawsuit, he accused Gagliardo of making it political.

"I’m really shocked that an individual has staked his entire political campaign on trying to stop a park,” replied Poloncarz.

Poloncarz said he is “confident” the county will “succeed” in the lawsuit because they have taken the “appropriate” and “correct” actions.

The county is hoping to open the golf course by the end of next year, but they also say the park may open first.