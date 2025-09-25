Amherst Town Board votes to approve transfer of ownership of former Westwood Country Club to Erie County

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Amherst held a special meeting on Thursday and approved the purchase sale and agreement of the former Westwood Country Club.

The town said the resolution transfers ownership of the property to Erie County and allows for its transformation into Willowdale Park, and it will come at no additional cost to the Amherst Town budget.

“Today’s vote ensures that the Town of Amherst will have an expansive park for generations. When I came into office, I supported the ‘Keep Westwood Green,’ movement, and the Town invested in the preservation of the land. With the County’s partnership, we can transform the former country club into an inclusive park. Throughout Western New York you’ll find parks and recreational spaces that exist because of partnerships just like this one and they benefit the entire community. The impact from this partnership will be extremely positive for Amherst residents. We need to move this project forward.” - Amherst Supervisor Brian Kulpa

In April, Amherst residents learned that Erie County would take over the property after years of controversy and delays between the taxpayers and the town about its future. It was announced that the 171 acres of the former Westwood Club were to be redeveloped into a new, nine-hole golf course and passive park called Willowdale.

But not everyone is on board with the transfer of ownership.

Earlier this month, we spoke to Amherst residents who said they opposed the transfer.

"They want to sell it for $1 to the county. That doesn't seem like a good deal," said Linda Gianturco.

"I think taxpayers need to be heard, and we're not being heard. They're just making decisions," Gianturco said.

Kulpa defended the partnership approach, citing the financial challenges of developing the property independently.

Dan Gagliardo, an Amherst resident and the Republican candidate for Amherst Town Supervisor, announced a lawsuit was filed against the town board, the town, and the county over the handling of the transfer.

In a release, Gagliardo said the lawsuit was necessary because "the pattern of backroom deals, secrecy, and disregard for taxpayers has gone too far.”