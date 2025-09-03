'Doesn't seem like a good deal': Amherst residents oppose $1 sale of former golf course to Erie County

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A proposal to sell the former Westwood Country Club property to Erie County for $1 has sparked heated debate among Amherst residents who said the price tag is insulting after taxpayers spent $7.8 million to purchase the land decades ago.

The 20-year-closed golf course site on Sheridan and North Forest roads would be transformed into a 9-hole golf course and public park under a partnership between Erie County and Amherst town leadership. The county would handle all improvements and operations, while Amherst would provide the land.

Unhappy residents lined the sidewalk outside the Amherst Municipal Building during a town board meeting that included a public hearing on the Westwood Golf Club proposal on Forest Road.

"The town bought it for $7.8 million and now they want to sell it for $1 in Erie County," Bob Davis said.

Davis, chairman of the Republican Party of Amherst and a former golf club member, supports keeping the property as green space but opposes the sale terms.

"Definitely keep it a green space. It's a beautiful, beautiful piece of property that has unfortunately sat empty," Davis said.

"Are the town taxpayers going to get paid back, or are they going to raise their taxes again to cover the cost?" Davis said.

The town of Amherst bought the property for $7.8 million from an investment group. The park, which sits in the heart of the town, has been closed for 20 years.

Longtime Amherst resident Linda Gianturco, also part of the small group of demonstrators, shared similar concerns.

"They want to sell it for $1 to the county. That doesn't seem like a good deal," Gianturco said.

"I think taxpayers need to be heard, and we're not being heard. They're just making decisions," Gianturco said.

Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa defended the partnership approach, citing the financial challenges of developing the property independently.

"The dilemma that we have is that it's we can either try to build it ourselves and incur more cost, or we can partner with somebody. And yeah, in order for the county to move forward with bonding and capital, they want ownership and so we said that we could work towards that," Kulpa said.

Kulpa emphasized that such partnerships between counties and towns are common practice.

"There's a lot of county parks that are very well-run. The town has a history of doing this well with other agencies. So, we're going to see if this moves forward," Kulpa said.

I am waiting to hear back on when the town board will schedule a vote on the proposal.

