‘This is going to be a tremendous place’: Erie County to take over Westwood Country Club property in Amherst

AMHERST, NY (WKBW) — Amherst residents learned Wednesday that Erie County plans to take over the former Westwood Country Club off Sheridan Drive to create a new park and golf course.

This comes after years of delays and controversy between the town and taxpayers about the future redevelopment of the property. But now the county and town have formed a new partnership.

WKBW WKBW drone view of the former Westwood Country Club in Amherst.

“You're going to see a wonderful new facility for our community,” declared Mark Poloncarz, Erie County Executive.

The sprawling 171 acres of the former Westwood Club are expected to be redeveloped into a new, nine-hole golf course and passive park called Willowdale.

County Executive Poloncarz joined Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa and other leaders on the site Wednesday morning to announce a new partnership. The county will spend 6.7 million to take over the park.

WKBW Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz joined Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa & other leaders on Wednesday.

"This is going to be a tremendous place and we're looking forward to seeing all of Erie County enjoy this asset,” remarked Kulpla.

Town of Amherst & Erie County partnering to create the new Willowdale Park on former Westwood Country Club property after 20 years of sitting idle. @markpoloncarz @WKBW pic.twitter.com/tHKlLmejKc — Eileen Buckley (@eileenwkbw) April 23, 2025

The property has been idle for about 20 years. More than ten years ago, the town finally bought it for 7.8 million from an investment group. But proposed redevelopment plans to create a recreational style park and theater space were rejected by residents, so now the county is jumping in...

WKBW Former Westwood Country Club.

“You’re not going to see baseball fields, you're not going to see soccer fields, but you're going to see people coming and riding their bikes, people walking with their families. There'll be waterfowl viewing areas,” described Poloncarz.

WSKBW WKBW drone view of the property.

"We think this will ultimately be successful, absolutely. We always knew a park would be successful here. It's been trying to sculpt it and figure out what should be included in it,” Kulpa explained.

WKBW Amherst Town Supervisor Brian Kulpa.

But not everyone is on board.

“I think that losing 171 acres of pristine property in Amherst to the county is a mistake. I do not agree with that,” responded Dan Gagilardo, Amherst resident.

I spoke with Gagilardo, resident and the Republican candidate for Amherst Town Supervisor, who is demanding transparency and is calling for a public hearing to be held.

WKBW Dan Gagilardo, Amherst resident, & Republican candidate for Amherst Town Supervisor.

“Who did they speak to? They said they spoke to the neighbors. I’m out walking doors, Eileen, nobody knows about any of this,” Gagilardo reflected. “I believe that it should be a golf course. I’ve said that all along. I don't understand why -- we would give up complete control of 171 acres of taxable property. Have we researched that? Have we done that?” Gagilardo questioned.

But at the news announcement, Erie County Legislator Jeanne Vinal explained this is what residents want.

WKBW Erie County Legislator Jeanne Vinal.

“I've gone to thousands of doors, and people, almost universally, want the park,” commented Vinal.

The County Executive is certain this will be a place for enjoying the outdoors and playing golf. He even brought a golf driver with him to show off his golf swing at the future course.

WKBW Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz takes a golf swing at the site.

I asked Poloncarz if this is a done deal, and he says it still needs approval by the legislature and town board.

"The approvals need to be done, but we feel confident the town board will approve it. And I feel very confident the legislature will approve it,” answered Poloncarz.

The county executive says the golf course and passive section of the park could be open by 2026.